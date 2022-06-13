Sixty years ago, I graduated from Richland Township High School. I write this letter to encourage all 2022 graduates in the Johnstown area.
In 1962, school security was entrusted to student hall monitors. There were four varsity sports for boys. None for girls. Our home football field was Windber Stadium. Astronaut John Glenn inspired our Rocket Club. The United Nations Club debated whether Kurds of the Middle East should be a sovereign nation. A slide ruler was used for math calculations.
We desired careers other than in the steel mills or at Mine 37. Harvard’s tuition of $1,500 was unaffordable, so we went to in-state colleges.
Others went into nursing, the military or business.
We wondered how to buy a new home for $12,500 while earning $5,600 a year.
We ate 21-cent hamburgers at White Tower and tasted flavored potato chips.
Gas was 28 cents a gallon. A new automobile cost $3,125. It was unpatriotic to buy anything foreign. The AAABA tournament made us famous, as did the Inclined Plane.
North Korea, China and Russia were threats. Russian missiles arrived in Cuba.
Our country sent 3,500 troops to defend democracy in Vietnam. The threat of polio was reduced by development of an oral vaccine, but some were reluctant to be immunized.
Graduates in 2022 will find opportunities and challenges not all that different from 1962. Like us, they will need to work hard to be successful.
Perhaps they may find inspiration in our 60-year-old motto: “Forward ever, backward never.”
Thomas Doubt
Winterville, North Carolina, formerly of Johnstown
