A gentleman and a scholar, Jim Scofield, who died Nov. 13, was one of the best teachers – and friends – I’ve ever been blessed to have.
Every day of my life has been enriched because of his love of the truth, knowledge and humorous absurdity found in great literature.
His courses at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown inspired and challenged me to be a better, more caring and courageous human being. After studying under him in the mid- and late-1970s, I got back in touch two decades later.
We enjoyed visits with him in Johnstown (including demonstrations against the Iraq war) and on trips he and Debbie made to California. Educator, humanitarian and inspiration.
Bill Mishler
San Jose, California
