With Earth Day approaching, sustainability is top-of-mind. As a farmer, I am proud that I provide both high-quality beef for consumers, and repurpose strip mined land to provide a better future for generations to come.
One of the best parts of cattle farming as a family we can care for our animals while doing the same for the land, with an ability to make a significant, positive environmental impact. Our primary goal is for Maple Valley Cattle Company to be 100% Net Zero Sustainable, which essentially means that we only consume as many resources as we produce with top-notch animal welfare.
We care deeply for our animals and the land and are proud to be able to feed America while being good stewards of the environment.
We ensure that the cattle are active participants in our sustainable practices. We develop grazing management plans and graze cattle on selectively chosen forages we grow on our farm. This promotes regeneration of the soil and grass and allows us to increase carbon sequestration.
This type of ingenuity and resourcefulness is practiced by farmers and ranchers all over the country.
We are committed to continuous improvement so that we can produce the beef consumers know and love, while preserving our natural resources. It is a practice that will allow us to continue living off this land, generation after generation.
Mike and Amanda Butterfield
Maple Valley Cattle Company, Meyersdale
