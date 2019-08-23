I am grateful for the courage of the 70 Catholic sisters, clergy and lay Catholics who were arrested and handcuffed July 18 at the Russell Building in Washington, D.C. The group was protesting the Trump administration’s immigration policies.
More than 30 U.S. Senators have their offices in the Russell Building. Many of the protestors carried photographs of immigrant children who had died in federal custody.
As some of the protestors lay on the rotunda floor in the shape of a cross, the others recited the children’s names. The group was a coalition of at least 15 Catholic groups including the Sisters of Mercy, Faith in Action and the Leadership Conference of Women Religious.
Sister Marge Clark of the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary said, “We hope that by being here and putting our bodies on the line, we can give people, members of Congress, courage to do the right thing.”
Sister Ann Scholz of the LCWR said, “We are here because of our faith. The gospel compels us to act. We are outraged at the horrific treatment of families and especially children.”
Sister Pat Murphy, 90, one of the protestors who was led out in handcuffs, works with migrants and refugees in Chicago. She said that the treatment of migrants should outrage all people of faith.
These courageous activists know something of the command of Jesus to love one another and they know that real love and real discipleship require action.
Rick Wess
Johnstown
