It was noted in English historian Edward Gibbon’s masterpiece, “The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire”(1788), that there were five of life’s circumstances that heavily assisted in the devastation of that empire.
These included family, morals, taxes, entitlements and God. As brilliant as Gibbon was, little could he know he was also writing for the United States of America, circa 2022. These lifestyles or improper use of such are a carbon copy of the decline and fall of our present day America.
The family structure is severely damaged with a shameful divorce statistic and the term fiancé being used to justify the sinfulness of living together. As far as morals are concerned, do I really have to comment other than say ... TV, movies and the internet?
Concerning taxes and entitlements: Taxes are necessary so our government can operate efficiently. The problem is our politicians don’t understand “operate efficiently.”
When it comes to entitlements, we’re entitled to life, liberty, justice and protection from our enemies. Our government spends too much, rather than becoming self-sufficient.
I’ve saved God for last because all the previous discrepancies are a continual growing of a rejection of God in a society that once respected and honored him.
By becoming a wealthy nation, we’ve become more dependent on wealth, than on the one that has blessed us with our wealth.
Sadly, our nation will ultimately self-implode because of our indifference to God.
Bernie Bolha
Upper Yoder Township
