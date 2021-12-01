Socialists don’t believe in God. If they did, they would not treat others as subjects rather than human beings born to the image and likeness of God.
Socialists don’t believe in respecting the Constitution or Bill of Rights.
They view both as hindrances to their rights to absolute governing. They despise authority unless they are the authority.
Socialists don’t believe in capitalism.
Capitalism offers opportunity, wealth and freedom. Socialism, on the other hand, frustrates success, thrives on citizen poverty and promotes constant social division.
In essence, capitalism unites, socialism divides.
Michael J. Smajda
Harrisburg, formerly of Morrellville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.