The Democratic Party has become the Socialistic Party based on the ideas proposed by its presidential candidates for the 2020 election.
Some of those proposals were:
• Free heath care
• Free college
• Open borders
• Abolish ICE
• Decriminalize illegal immigrants
• Give everyone $1,000 a month
• Allow the killing of babies (abortion) at any time
• Provide free health care for illegal immigrants
• Support sanctuary cities
• Count non-citizens in the census report
We have the greatest system in the world called capitalism, which rewards people for working hard and providing a good life for themselves and their families.
The Democrats, along with institutions of higher learning and the “fake news,” are advocating socialism over capitalism.
Under socialism, the government takes over everything and eventually results in dictatorship, such as Cuba, Venezuela, Russia, etc.
One thing that it probably would accomplish is solving the illegal immigration problem.
Why would people from socialistic countries want to come to another socialistic country?
Richard Mezyk
Upper Yoder
