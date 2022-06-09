The saddest and most upsetting massacre in our country is the killing of 21 innocent children at school that could have been prevented.
The schools need armed guards at the school doors or a teacher in the classroom trained to handle a gun.
Or how about two doors? You pass into one door and the second closes and locks.
A sign stating our teachers are trained in the use of firearms and protect our children. No coward killer would think of entering.
These cowards prey on the most vulnerable people.
Now the Biden administration wants to raise the age limit on buying guns.
Schools need security now not later. What good is that when bad guys already have guns?
If the administration wants to help stop killings in school start a program to train teachers to handle guns.
We are fortunate in Cambria County to have a sheriff’s department that offers training classes for both men and women.
What better way to protect the schools from those that want to do harm.
Chicago gun laws stop nothing. Guns are stolen and bought on the black market. The bad guys already have the guns.
The first 21 weeks of this year and America already has 213 mass shootings.
Schools can’t wait to protect our children.
In my opinion, the problem is not guns, it’s hearts without God, home’s without discipline, school’s without prayer, home’s with one parent and courtroom’s without justice.
Joseph T. Torchia Sr.
Johnstown
