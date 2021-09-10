Just like Jackie Gleason would say to his friend Norton on his TV comedy show back in the late 1950s. A great line we could use today, just replace Norton with President Joe Biden.
What a mess he has gotten the United States into.
Only this is not funny today. Our country as we know it has slipped away since Biden and his administration have control.
We look like one weak country to our allies. Some of those that were our allies have made comments and none of them were good.
Withdrawing our troops from Afghanistan, Biden promised an orderly withdrawal. That pledge, compounded by missed signals and miscalculations, proved impossible.
You can’t trust the Taliban. They know we have a very weak leader.
They will do what they want. They have already killed a woman waiting to leave.
This is what the Taliban has done in the past and will continue to do it. They hate America.
And Biden thinks they can be trusted.
We left behind billions of dollars worth of U.S. military supplies, from assault rifles to Black Hawk helicopters that only the trained military can fly. The Taliban will be lost to try and fly a Black Hawk and now they are using our weapons and wearing our army uniforms to patrol the area.
Biden has no idea what he has caused.
He will be responsible for the deaths of military personnel and the American citizens trying to evacuate.
Donald Trump haters rest assured, Trump will make America great, again.
God bless America.
Joseph T. Torchia Sr.
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.