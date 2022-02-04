There probably isn’t anyone who hasn’t done at least one stupid thing in their lifetime, including me.
The bottom line is, it probably wasn’t earth-shattering and it was something that could easily be remedied and forgotten.
The same cannot be said about the Jan. 6, 2021, disturbance and/or riot at the Capitol.
I wouldn’t call it an insurrection, because there wasn’t enough organization and no weapons were found to even cause a concern in relation to the election or a takeover of the Capitol. What I will call it is pathetic stupidity.
There was absolutely nothing, zero, zilch that could come out of this stupendous childish behavior that could even remotely benefit Donald Trump or conservative ideology. But, yes, it has presented bales and bales of fodder for the liberals and their partner, the media, for a whole year, and still counting to try and destroy Trump and true conservatism.
Yes, I understand there may have been Trump-hating instigators there and possibly critical information that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will not reveal.
Also, questions concerning the Capitol police and the FBI. But this letter isn’t about the liberal Democrats. This is about a group of weak-willed, immature people, with little to no common sense, being led to the slaughter.
I sure hope all the truth comes out concerning this event and all perpetrators are fully punished. But this is a situation where stupidity doesn’t have an ending and conservatism takes a severe hit.
Bernie Bolha
Upper Yoder Township
