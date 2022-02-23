This is a little note for those of you who are running for political office.
I write this out of extreme frustration with the entire election process.
For as long as I can remember every election cycle is to a large extent the same in that all you people do is tell me how the person you are running against is a no-good bum.
The fact is I am annoyed with the entire name-calling and total bashing of the other guy.
Try this for a change why don’t you?
Tell me the good you plan to do if you get elected, or possibly what changes you’re considering putting in place.
For example if you plan on lowering taxes, tell me how by what service you plan to cut. If you decide to raise taxes, then tell me why, for example your secretary needs a new car.
I will sum it all up by simply saying, don’t tell me that the other guy is no good, and tell me why you believe you are better.
David Ferrin
Johnstown
