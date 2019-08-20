I miss the comedians of days gone by, such as Robin Williams, Jerry Lewis and Don Rickles.
While watching TV, up popped 10 comedians. The funniest joke was they all want to be president of the U.S. We would be the laughing stock of the world.
A question was asked for a show of hands for all in favor of free health care.
All hands went up. That really made me laugh. One more joke: all were in favor of free college and paying off their debts.
Gotta laugh at that.
They are also magicians. They plan to pull money out of our pockets to pay the debt.
The 20 political comedians are also in favor of abortion over life, sanctuary cities and states, and illegals over our own citizens and veterans. Their agenda for 2020.
A new squad of four comedians popped up. The funniest thing here is they all want to take the U.S. down the socialist road. A road of destruction. Not funny!
They must have read the book by Saul Alinsky, “Rules for Radicals.” Alinsky was the the first community organizer and an atheist. The book is a pragmatic primer for realistic radicals on how to successfully run a movement for change. They want to take our country down from what we were founded on.
One nation under God.
We will never be a socialist country.
God bless America and those who keep us safe.
Joseph T. Torchia Sr.
Johnstown
