COVID-19 has caused many cancellations. Sadly, more than 200,000 precious American lives have been lost. Friends and neighbors have lost jobs, health insurance, life savings and homes. Graduations, worship services, weddings and family reunions have been canceled. Hugs and kisses have been canceled. The list goes on and on.
But cancer was not canceled, as 325,000 new cases of breast cancer resulting in 42,170 deaths are expected in the U.S. in 2020. Funding for cancer research is on a steep downhill track as the COVID-19 pandemic goes on.
The American Cancer Society, having to cancel many of its fundraising events such as Relay for Life and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks, is facing a $200 million deficit. Grants for lifesaving research and funds for valuable services may be cut by 50%.
But cancer was not canceled.
MSABC has always been more than a walk – it’s a movement. How we unite and fight back this October will look different, but our passion to end breast cancer is stronger than ever.
Elizabeth Tressler
Johnstown
