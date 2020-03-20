Make no mistake, the flu season is a serious matter, not only this year but every year. The flu virus kills up to 646,000 people worldwide each year.
The swine flu killed up to 575,000, ebola killed around 11,000 and the Spanish flu claimed up to 50 million in the early 20th century.
SIRS, MERS and SARS infected many more. Each of these illnesses received their fair share of publicity and public concern.
The coronavirus, or the Wuhan flu, as the mainstream media had labeled it early on, seems to be getting far more attention than any of the earlier mentioned viruses, and maybe rightfully so. It also appears there may be some political agendas attached to this virus, also.
Perhaps derailing the great economy and tanking the stock market in an election year may benefit one party or another? Banning gatherings or rallies of more than 250 (some struggle to get 25) may have a benefit to one party or another?
I believe for the sake of public safety the president should declare a state of emergency and cancel the 2020 elections, postponing them until 2024. After all, getting 100 million or more citizens out to vote at public polling places surely should be a concern to all our elected officials. I’ll bet if the election were canceled, we’d find out real quick if the virus is more hype or a real threat.
Let’s keep America great.
Al Thomas
New Florence
