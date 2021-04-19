When you look at the loan needed for the electric car you want, also look at home improvement loans. If your home was built before 2005 you may need to upgrade the electric panel, entrance cable, transformer and wire to the house.
Electric car facts state they will require a 110 volt charge (Standard 3 prong outlet). If you want the full mileage out of it, you must charge it using 220 volts.
Prior to 2005, you will find houses with round fuses, 100 amp and 150 amp breaker panels. If you already have electric hot water, heat pump, electric stove and air conditioning then you most likely have no circuit available for another 220 volt line.
You may have a new 200 amp meter outside, but may only have a 4/0 cable to the house which is to light. If the transformer feeding that cable does not have at least a 25 on it and is rusty, then it is undersized, also.
There should be a 2/0 or 1/0 size cable feeding a 200 amp panel depending on the activities at the home. Since the vehicle will be wet or parked in an area where there is water, a ground fault interrupt breaker would also need to be installed along with the special charging cable assembly for the vehicle.
The best thing to do is consult a qualified electrician and find out how big the job is to charge up the car you want.
Andrew Bimeal
New Florence
