I was going to write about the bogus lie from the president and the Democrats that it is the Republicans not the Democrats who are going to destroy our democracy.
But after what the White House and Democrats did on Sept. 13 was a slap in the face to all Americans, they celebrated the inflation reduction bill.
On same day, the inflation numbers for August came out – 8.3% still a 40-year high, and the stock market lost 1,200 points. Even CNN stated that wages have risen 5.2% for the year, but with inflation being 8.3%, the average Americans are depleting their savings for everyday expenses.
With the stock market loss, so much for your pensions and 401ks. You see prices going up every day when you go to the supermarket. The gas prices when Joe Biden took office was $2.40 and now around $4.
California came out and said it wants only electric cars by 2035. The Secretary of Energy said that’s a great policy for the country to follow.
Days later the governor of California said only charge your electric car, if you can afford one, and run your appliances at certain times.
Can you imagine having the electrical grid go out in middle of winter. Also, electric and heating bills keep going up.
We are burdened with Biden for two more years. To stop Democratic policies that are destroying our country we can’t elect a Democratic congress, senators or governors.
R.L. Wissinger
Johnstown
