Some conservatives believe the COVID-19 pandemic was concocted and disseminated by Democrats to subvert the Donald Trump presidency, which was going along swimmingly for a certain species of avaricious businessman/politician, for those who try to trample the First Amendment of the Constitution and pervert the intention of the Second, and if your name happens to be Vladimir Putin.
The self-righteous prefer to wax theological, believing that the virus has been sent by their angry god as punishment for all manner of social behavior to which they object, as if they were immune to weakness. Believing is derivative, self-indulgent and arbitrary. Conversely, thinking produces learning, knowledge, wisdom and (gasp), the truth.
A better philosophical approach is to consider the theory that planet Earth is, in itself, a living organism, a sentient being that responds and reacts to anything that might threaten its well-being, such as any other living entity. We have overpopulated and overheated our planet and have created a global breeding ground for pathogens and for extreme weather events.
COVID-19 is a biological reality, not a conspiracy or punishment. It will be fascinating to witness how the health of the Earth might improve absent this moment of human activity. Venice’s canals are now clear and there is a clear view of the Himalayas. Can we take a lesson from this tragedy? Can we evolve a little? I hope so. I fear not.
We need to return to the garden, not to the party.
Michael M. Mosorjak
Johnstown
