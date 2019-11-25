Russ Orlowsky (“Creating a crisis out of nothing,” Nov. 13) would have us believe that 500 scientists sent a letter to the U.N. secretary-general to refute climate change.
In fact, the letter was signed by 500 “scientists and professionals,” including journalists, economists, engineers, software developers and professionals from other fields. A few of the signers actually appear to be working in the field of climate science. I did not investigate any of the individuals. The last time I investigated a so-called prominent scientist that refuted current climate change theory, I found a man who published a lot of opinions based solely on his own work. That work was done nearly 30 years ago and used a method of measurement that was later found to be flawed.
What is known to be fact is that the earth is indeed warming, the rate of warming is increasing, and it has reached a rate never seen before in recorded history or in the fossil record.
What is widely accepted by nearly all scientists is that human activity has had a significant impact on that warming, and if that activity continues unabated, it will tip the scale beyond any hope of return and the earth will at some point become uninhabitable
The last paragraph, although supported by an incredible amount of evidence, is unproven.
The questions to ask: What if it is right?
Can we afford to wait until there is absolute proof to act?
What if that proof never comes until the planet can no longer support us?
Phil Sutton
Ebensburg
