According to the Constitution, immigration is to be under the responsibility of Congress. News reporters recall that President Barack Obama noted that he could not change it. Why hasn’t any member of Congress addressed the open door policy that the president has signed as an executive order?
Is this really the time to welcome caravans from Central America? We have to wear masks and social distance and they will not be wearing masks and will be crowded together. We have to be quarantined for two weeks if we drive our car to an adjoining state and quarantine upon return. They will travel thousands of miles and be able to go anywhere in the country they want to.
Our own citizens with businesses are not permitted to work and 20,000 are unemployed. The rest are either on unemployment, Social Security or on public assistance. For one year no employment taxes have been withheld.
Is it still President Joe Biden’s plan to give all new immigrants $2,000 and free health care insurance? Will they be given unemployment checks until they get jobs?
I believe we could have a famine. Last year’s harvest was not so great – much was plowed under.
Can our infrastructure accommodate the extra load on our sewage systems?
What about housing? Our big cities are already overwhelmed with the homeless.
Wanda Barrett
Bedford
