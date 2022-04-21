I have been a Dish TV customer for many years. One of the biggest reasons I like it, is I am a huge fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins.
A few weeks ago, before the Pirates season was to begin, Dish notified their clients that they would not be carrying the AT&T channel 428 that broadcast the games.
After talking to the answering service several times, I was told that because AT&T had increased its fee for that channel, they would no longer be able to offer the service.
It is obvious to me that the ridiculous million dollar salaries the ball players receive are affecting those who want to see the games in their homes.
Al Meehleib
Davidsville
