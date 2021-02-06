So many people complained about their mail being two weeks late since November.
Evidence reveals that in all the swing states, during the election, the U.S. Postal Service put all our mail aside, so they could participate in the delivery of millions of ballots to the polls, in order to process ballots.
I lost respect for the U.S. Postal Service, who will answer to God for the role they played in this election.
We, the people, are the ones who have to pay. I got my mail two weeks late in December, then it took two weeks for them to get my payment.
So now, who has to pay high late fees?
I was never late in making a payment in my entire life. The post office refuses accountability. The COVID-19 virus is conveniently blamed for this mess. The blame goes to the “radical left take over.”
We, the people, are suffering the consequences of their actions. And the worst it yet to come.
President Joe Biden just signed bills to eradicate many of the orders that Trump had passed. This puts us back to where we were before, with the government ruling the people and not the other way around.
God help America.
A. Lee Fenimore
Johnstown
