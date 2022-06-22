Democrats want you to think they care about the plight of the illegal immigrants.
They say we need them to fill the job openings. I have never heard of a brain surgeon sneaking into the country illegally. They supposedly are fleeing oppressive counties which is the exact type of country that the Democrats are turning the U.S. into.
These illegals don’t speak English, don’t have skills and refuse to assimilate. They want as many illegals here as possible, then find a way for them to vote Democrat in return for some type of citizenship.
Instead of illegal immigration it seems like this is an amazing opportunity to get all the able bodied men stuck on welfare into the workforce. We know Democrats buy votes with taxpayer dollars and Republicans are too gutless to say enough.
Why import more people when we can’t take care of our own citizens.
When our son was born I lost my job.
Our parents helped us, received unemployment and received WIC. We were limited to healthy food. Able-bodied men now want us to feed them and tell us what they want to eat.
We should provide child care, additional help with food and housing, and other benefits to enable people to work.
Domino’s has a great commercial – a former pizza maker that now owns her own franchise. That’s the American dream, which you can’t achieve on the couch.
Jim Vasilko
Richland Township
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.