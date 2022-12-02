Now that the midterm elections are over and the votes are being counted, I am once again struck by the following observations.
I wrote a Readers’ Forum letter earlier this year, pointing out to the people running for public office that they should focus on what they would like to accomplish if elected and stop giving me reasons why I should not vote for their opponent.
Obviously this message fell on closed ears as it is evident by the fact that my paper shredder is almost worn out.
I have only one house, I guess that does not make me as qualified as somebody who has 10. Also I paid board to my parents before I moved out as well, big deal to the world. None of that makes anybody more or less competent to represent the common man in government.
The fact is, I have no memory of any politician having the slightest ability to relate to the average person.
Here is an example I am sure many people can relate to – let’s not purchase that item this month. If we wait, it will be on the next credit card statement and after we get paid, so we will be in a better position to afford the item.
In closing, I must say that the way campaigns are handled these days is embarrassing to say the least.
David Ferrin
Johnstown
