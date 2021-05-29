In an article published by The Tribune-Democrat on May 15, Editor Chip Minemyer offered unsolicited advice to the Republican Party. A party that he describes as a “wilderness of lies”.
Therefore, we feel obligated to return his gesture with some unsolicited advice for him, The Tribune-Democrat and CNHI.
• Step one: Return to unbiased journalism. Report the news without a disproportionate weight in favor of or against an idea, thing, individual or group. Stop using a selection of facts, choice of words, and the tone and quality of description to convey a particular feeling or attitude. Refrain from using adjectives such as false to describe issues that should be more accurately described as unproven.
• Step two: Embrace the long-held positive qualities of journalism. Step one will take you a long way toward reaching that goal. Return to your previous slogan that was published daily: “It is the organ of no faction or clique and will aim to be in truth, a tribune of the people, ‘standing up’ for Johnstown always.”
The media – locally and nationally – need to move in a new and better direction.
Mr. Minemyer seems unduly concerned (perhaps obsessed) about changing the name of a Facebook page – Cambria County: Trump County. He should be reminded that then candidate Donald J. Trump carried Cambria County with 67% of the vote in 2016. President Trump then repeated with 68% of a much larger voter turnout in 2020. Minemyer should also be reminded that Cambria County went from a strongly blue county to a strongly red county during the Trump presidency.
The pre-election “Trump Parade” organized by our committee (but not covered by your newspaper) was a huge success with hundreds of vehicles and individuals participating. The post-election parade for President Biden (covered by your newspaper) consisted of approximately 16 vehicles.
• Step three: Remember Einstein’s thoughts on insanity regarding doing the same thing over and over but expecting different results. This is particularly important to remember when the results worsen with each attempt.
With the home delivery circulation of The Tribune-Democrat on the decline while Cambria County: Trump County is growing; our committee will take a hard pass on Minemyer’s advice.
Jackie Kulback, chairwoman; Steve Dillon, first vice chairman; John Pudliner, second vice chairman; and Alice Bragdon, secretary/treasurer of the Cambria County Republican committee.
