I’d like to respond to Bob Truscello’s letter on Dec. 17, “Writer’s argument doesn’t add up,” concerning my letter about Bible references, President Donald Trump and the Democratic Party.
Truscello quotes, “Just because a letter to this column includes a biblical quote does not mean it represents true Christian principles.” Does he have some special spiritual insight into what represents true Christian principles in relation to the use of Scriptural verses. When writing, most Christians use Bible verses to verify their opinions according to holy writ, or as in my recent case, to encourage people that might have been downcast. Absolutely nothing superficial at all.
Truscello also calls Trump the “true anti-Christian.” I guess because he has the spiritual ability to understand what represents true Christian principles (see above), it allows him to judge Trump as the true anti-Christian.
I think that’s an unfair assessment of Trump because his actions and policies don’t reveal that at all. Trump’s proven to be an ally of both the Christian and Jewish communities.
People have been thoroughly brainwashed by the media, hearing negativity almost exclusively concerning Trump for years now.
The hatred displayed by the media is exactly the opposite of how an unbiased news system is supposed to function in America.
Concerning Truscello’s opinion of my horrible generalization of the Democrats as the anti-God party.
Listen Truscello and other liberals reading this opinion piece. When you boo and eliminate God from your platform and when you murder pre-born babies, you’re evil and anti-God. End of argument.
Bernie Bolha
Upper Yoder Township
