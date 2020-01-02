According to the L.A. Times, there are 59,000 homeless in California and 9,784 in San Francisco alone, the home of Nancy Pelosi.
Almost 50% of the homeless in this country live in California, and the Democrats say they want what’s best for the country.
More than 9,000 people need Pelosi’s help, but she’s more interested in Donald Trump.
What is Adam Schiff doing for California?
They put their lust for power above the people who voted for them.
New York Democrats are no different.
This impeachment is nothing but the smear campaign that started in 2015 by Hillary Clinton and the liberal media.
Ron Marol
Moxham
