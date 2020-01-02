Frank Andrew, 96, New Florence. Friends received from 2-4 & 6-8pm Thursday at Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, New Florence. Mass of Christian Burial 10am Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church (Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, New Florence)
GEORGE[mdash] Vaughn 72, Portage, passed away December 31, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital. Born August 11, 1947 in Portage, the son of Leroy and Edith (Nesbit) George. Deceased family members include his parents; brothers, Kenneth and Richard George. Survived by loving wife of 49 years Ma…
KRUK[mdash] Frank Andrew, 96, New Florence, passed away January 1, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born April 12, 1923 in Robindale the son of the late Joseph and Josephine (Toman) Kruk. Also preceded in death by wife Mary Louise (Marabito) Kruk; son-in-law James McLaughlin; br…
