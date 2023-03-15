What happened to the days in which we could go about our daily routines without the compulsion to belong to a political group? Think about it for a moment.
Membership in a group that has ideology differences from other groups is almost mandatory to function in business, education, entertainment, health care and nearly everything we touch and do.
As a customer, one could go to any store or business to buy quality products with no care about the owner’s religious or political affiliations. Most customers were just concerned about the quality of the products. As business owners, most were concerned about providing quality products and services to keep customers coming back.
Today, corporations have chosen to pick a political side on which they think they’ll land safely within the parameters of looking like they actually care about customers who agree with that ideology, and, on the other hand, customers have chosen to only shop at those businesses that have made statements of political ideology that they agree with and boycott the ones that don’t. None of this makes any sense.
As a society, we’ve been sucked into a scenario in which there is no good outcome. We’re allowing ourselves to be divided in all aspects of our lives for what? Political ideology? We’re even allowing this division to be driven into our children’s lives. How much more pathetic could it be?
When will we have had enough?
Marvin Gindlesperger
Davidsville
