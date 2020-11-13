In Exodus 5:1-23, it tells the story of when Pharaoh Ramses took away the straw from the Hebrew slaves but still demanded the same amount of brick production be met.
This is very similar to what has transpired in the last seven plus months that Pennsylvanians have been held in bondage by our pharaoh know as Gov. Tom Wolf. He took away our straw with his unnecessary shutdowns and restrictions for health reasons.
Unfortunately, hardworking small businesses and the good people employed by such are forced to suffer a slow and painful economic death by operating in a diminished capacity with the possibility at any moment the governor could impose more hurdles.
Just as Moses was denied every time he asked for relief, citizens of this state are refused and deemed hostile if we do not agree with the Wolf administration.
I am tired of asking nicely, Mr. Governor, I demand your draconian restrictions on businesses – especially for employees – be terminated immediately.
John Machuta III
Johnstown
