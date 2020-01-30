On behalf of Holy Name Parish, I want to express my sincere thanks to Tony Melendez and his brother, José, for graciously coming to our church for two wonderful concerts for our area Catholic school students and parishioners and guests throughout the area.
It was such a joyful and grace-filled day that truly lifted up our hearts and helped to build up the body of Christ on earth.
Many thanks to our local newspapers and news stations for their wonderful coverage of the day. Also, my gratitude for all those who attended the concerts.
May you be blessed by almighty God.
Rev. Brian L. Warchola
Pastor of Holy Name Church, Ebensburg
