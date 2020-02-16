Let’s clarify some definitions of socialism, capitalism and fascism.
Socialism: A political and economic theory of social organization which advocates that the community as a whole should own and control the means of production, distribution and exchange.
Capitalism: An economic system is which the production and distribution of goods depend on invested private capital and profit making – the possession of capital or wealth.
Fascism: The totalitarian principles and organization of the extreme right-wing nationalist and authoritarian movement.
America First was a slogan used by the American Nazi party in the 1940s, which is now used by President Donald Trump.
This is one example of a fascist slogan.
If you don’t like socialism or social programs, then don’t use the following: The United States Postal Service, Social Security system, Medicare and Medicaid, mass transit, the G.I. Bill (which some conservatives called welfare), farm aid (getting paid for not growing crops), FEMA (disaster funds), the U.S. military, bank bailouts, airlines’ and rail lines’ subsidies and highways. And don’t celebrate Christmas, because Jesus was the greatest socialist who ever lived. The brotherhood of man is not a capitalist ideal. A capitalist is one who derives the possession of wealth and profit.
Dr. John R. Aubrey
Johnstown
