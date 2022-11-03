The National Football League is getting greedy just like big oil. They both make billions. Gas at the pump is a rip-off, and now, the NFL has Thursday Night Football not on Fox but on Amazon Prime. No one has this unless you buy it.
I have Direct TV, which I like, and a lot of people have Dish or Breezeline. I will not pay for this greed, so I do not watch Thursday Night Football.
Put the game back on NBC, CBS, Fox or ESPN.
John Zawalish
Johnstown
