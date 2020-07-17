While reading the July 8 edition of the paper, I found several articles of police and EMT officers being assaulted in the performance of their duties. I also read on the editorial page where a gentleman gave his opinions on how to help restore our country.
One of these was police reform – I agree. Given the noted assault stories, I offer the following additions.
• School reform: Bring back corporal punishment in the schools. Children will learn early on that bad behavior is unacceptable.
I’m a 1972 graduate of Greater Johnstown High School. We never had police resource officers. Our teachers enforced the law and were good at it.
• Public reform: Teach people they are responsible for their own actions. If you are caught speeding, shoplifting, etc. don’t run or fight. Accept the fact you were caught breaking the law and peacefully submit.
• Media reform: White cops killing African-American suspects grabs a lion’s share of air time and media coverage. All police shootings regardless of race (both ways) should be covered equally. The news should be reported factually and honestly without political bias.
• Religious reform: Remember that God created all humans in his image and loves all equally. Teach the Golden Rule (also belongs in school reform).
Donald J. Hanak
Stonycreek Township
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.