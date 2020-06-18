A culture of antagonism and violence is filling the vaccum left by our failure to find consensus and common cause with one another. A shared platform of unity.
• No one is above the law, not even police.
• They take an oath to serve and protect.
• Not serve and kill innocent unarmed people.
• All lives matter – no matter who
you are.
• Our justice system is corrupt.
• Abolish the knee hold, etc., by police.
• Police who kill innocent unarmed people, need imprisoned like all murderers.
I lived through the Kent State University murders of innocent students. We all need to bring God, our creator, back into our daily lives, our schools, government, justice system, leaders and also have respect and empathy for all.
One nation under God.
Bernard J. Mroczka
Johnstown
