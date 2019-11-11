Bulletin board is a brief public report intended for immediate release on a matter of public interest, according to Merriam-Webster Dictionary.
One standard across America is the post office. In rural areas, it is likely at the center of the town. Post office boxes, mailing services and stamp sales are important to residents.
It is the other part of the post office that is vital to the community: the bulletin board. Until recently, a visit to the post office could advise you on upcoming events.
Church socials, Little League sign-ups, fire company fish fries, chartered bus trips, sub sales, parades, turkey raffles, festivals.
Also, people could post their services they had to offer.
While you’re viewing the bulletin board, a neighbor may enter the post office and you can have a few minutes to chat and catch up.
Well, no more of this nice little slice of Americana. The bulletin board is blank. I have rural delivery, so I’ll miss stopping in to check the bulletins.
My town, Salix, no longer has a convenience store, gas station, barber shop or tavern (never had a tavern). We have a church, but not everyone worships the same.
Several gals here in Salix, recently finished compiling a book about this great little town. The post office has a significant part in the book called “Salix – a Journey Well Traveled.”
Unfortunately, the bulletin about its sale and signing on Nov. 9 will not be posted there.
Please bring back the bulletin board.
Patti Shable
Salix
