It was great to see a new labor agreement reached between U.S. Steel and the United Steelworkers Union (USW).
With this deal in place, U.S. Steel will continue to support jobs for its nearly 11,000 union employees across 13 factories, including more than 2,772 factory workers in Pittsburgh.
This agreement is a win for U.S. Steel and USW and offers a shining example of what cooperation between business and labor can achieve. It’s clear that U.S. Steel’s leadership has put its stakeholders first.
I believe this is going to be very rewarding to our union workers and our local economy.
It also shows that Pittsburgh’s rich history of unionized labor can continue to flourish while showcasing to the rest of the country how to collectively bargain with a common goal.
Today, Pittsburgh can be seen as a symbol of the strong partnership between businesses and unions and the economic contributions they bring.
At the end of the day, strong wage growth, upside opportunity, and stable downside protection for all is what workers need and what U.S. Steel agreed to provide. This agreement gives hope for a bright future ahead for U.S. Steel, USW and our economy.
Let’s hope this deal can be a launch point for a more unified and stronger Pittsburgh economy moving forward.
Craig Cernic
Johnstown
