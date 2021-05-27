We, Americans hate monopolies.
When they emerge, we use competition
with clever innovations to level the playing field. It produces better products, lower prices and diffuses greed. It’s the simple universal law of reciprocity. It’s what made America great in the past and will work again when properly applied.
In America, our biggest monopoly is political power that is flexing it’s influence over us. The federal government has become the leviathan that takes from the taxpayer without consideration to what it takes to make our country work.
Case in point: Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi are the most powerful people in Washington. Yet,
none of them ever worked in the private sector.
This is why they seek only to use power to their advantage while pretending to serve the American citizen taxpayer.
The only solution is to break up the monopoly of power in our federal government by limiting their terms of office.
This can only be done by the states who created the federal government to begin with. The states can do this with the power invested to us by Article 5 of our Constitution.
Consider that the Bill of Rights, the first 10 amendments to the Constitution were adopted this way. Not a wholesale, wide-open convention, but an amendment convention with a specific purpose to break up the monopoly of power over us.
Term limits for the House and Senate would do just that. Think about it.
Dr. Bill Choby
Greensburg
