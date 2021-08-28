Our area is losing more and more population every year. The reasons are varied and many.
What are our city leaders doing about it? Anything? Well, whatever they might be doing, it isn’t working.
We have plenty to offer people who enjoy small-town life, and we have amazing scenery and lots of great outdoor activities.
But where are the people?
Here is my suggestion. This has the potential to double Johnstown’s population practically overnight. Our mayor and city council should contact the appropriate government authorities and invite them to settle people here who are fleeing Afghanistan and Syria.
It’s a perfect solution to both problems.
They don’t know what to do with all the people fleeing Afghanistan and Syria, and we need to increase our population. With a bigger population Johnstown would have more clout and greater appeal.
Many of those fleeing are educated professionals and skilled workers. They are industrious and have a desire at a chance to build a new life somewhere with freedom and dignity.
Imagine a Little Kabul or Little Damascus here in our area. It would be a great cultural addition to our city, with new businesses and restaurants.
But, of course, the most important and significant reason for doing this would be that we are helping to save lives. Many of the Afghans helped our soldiers over there, and probably saved numerous lives.
So, now let’s help each other. It’s a win-win situation.
Nicholas Sempeti
Johnstown
