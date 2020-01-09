January is school director recognition month.
At Conemaugh Township Area School District, we have a wonderful group of nine board members who are a key part of our administrative team.
They voluntarily give of their time each month and consistently contribute expertise from their professional and personal talents.
On average, school directors, who are unpaid, devote up to 10 hours per month to the challenging and complex responsibilities of school business, including budget formation, personnel decisions and school policy adoption.
It is often an unrecognized commitment, but is so vital to the success of public education in our community.
Therefore, the members of the Conemaugh Township Area Education Association would like to publicly thank Jeff Alesantrino, Melanie Byer, Dr. Rocco Mantini, Susan Saylor-Stahl, Earl Sleek II, Michelle Stumpf, Alan Tresnicky, Christine Troxell and Justin Zahorchak for their service to the community, families and children.
Tara Kimmel
Conemaugh Township Area
Education Association
