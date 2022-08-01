At a Blue Mass July 20 in Seward, a Liturgy that honored first responders, the 1977 Johnstown Flood – the 86 who perished in that natural disaster – were remembered in prayer.
Father William Lechnar, pastor, invited all to recall the victims, those who sacrificed so much and put their own lives at risk during the flood, and those who suffered in the days following the 12 inches of rain that fell 45 years ago on July 19–20.
Additionally, the 2,208 victims who died in the Johnstown Flood of 1889, and the 25 who perished in that same region in the Flood of 1936, were honored.
The tradition of a Blue Mass began at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Washington, D.C., to honor the more than 1,000 firefighters and law enforcement officers who were present, many dressed in blue uniforms.
This Mass took place on Sept. 29, 1934, the Feast of St. Michael the Archangel, patron saint of those in the military, law enforcement, medical response and those who serve in any first responder role.
Following the Mass in Seward, fire trucks, police cars and other EMS vehicles and equipment were blessed along with those present.
