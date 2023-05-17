The city-wide blight plague continues, and the city of Johnstown is to blame.
There are city ordinances, based on International Property Maintenance Codes (IPMC), governing property maintenance and penalties for violations.
While the code enforcement officers issue citations/fines for code violations, the city does nothing else. Fines go unpaid, property violations go unremedied, and the properties continue to deteriorate, which affects the health, safety and welfare of residents.
Per city ordinance and IPMC, non- traffic criminal citations can be filed for property maintenance violations and allow prosecution before a district magistrate. The summary offense is punishable by a $1,000 fine and/or 90 days imprisonment.
City records responsive to Right to Know Requests I filed reflect the following: No magistrate charges filed for property code violations in 2022 and 2023. Unpaid property code violation fines totaling $106,800 in 2023 and $665,997.50 in 2022.
City Manager Ethan Imhoff’s quotes in The Tribune-Democrat article in September, “Johnstown vows new focus on codes,” include: “No recent cases have been taken to the magistrate.” “The city hasn’t taken cases to the magistrate for a few years.” And, “There will be cases going to court soon.”
Eight months later, and the city still hasn’t filed any magistrate charges. Property owners fined for code violations presumably laugh and throw their city tickets away, knowing there’s no further action.
Faced with criminal charges and 90 days in prison, I’d bet the blighted property owners would choose to clean up their properties.
Residents’ disgust and frustration grows, while the city fails to act.
Charlene Stanton
Johnstown
Editor’s note: The Tribune-Democrat asked City Manager Ethan Imhoff to respond to the above letter. His response is below.
Making significant progress in city
We wish to thank The Tribune- Democrat for the opportunity to provide a brief update on the city’s code enforcement efforts. Since the reorganization of the Code Enforcement Department less than a year ago, the city has made significant progress.
Most recently, code enforcement staff organized a citywide cleanup during the month of April with neighborhood groups, volunteers, local nonprofits and businesses. The results of this effort were incredible. Thirty-five tons of garbage were removed from the city’s right of ways and abandoned properties, and more than 50 abandoned properties were remediated. The city is very, very appreciative of all who participated.
Last year, the city hired a group of seasonal workers to cut grass and remove garbage from problem properties.
Under the program, which continues this year, approximately 40 neglected properties are cut each week. Additionally, 25 properties have garbage removed during any given month.
From 2022 to 2023, city council increased the budget for the Code Enforcement Department by 30%. An additional team of seasonal workers has already hit the streets this year using that funding. As we move toward summer, more lots will be cut and more garbage removed.
Finally, the city lined up charges against three unresponsive property owners with severe code violations in February. Faced with appearing in court, those property owners chose to remedy the violations.
Charges will be filed with the magistrate for other repeat offenders very soon.
Ethan Imhoff
City Manager
David Williams
Director of Code Enforcement Department
