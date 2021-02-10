Remembering back to my Westmont Upper Yoder High School days, the annual Westmont vs. Ferndale football game was something students looked forward to with a bonfire and cheers to rouse the students in preparation for the game.
A few of us would then head to Ferndale with our whitewash buckets, and leave our messages on a couple of streets.
Oh, we got caught and had to clean up the mess we made. But we, the students, did the damage and got disciplined – not the high schools.
The story line is somewhat similar to what happened Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol. Yes, President Donald Trump did rouse up the crowd for what his thoughts were of the election, but he did not join the crowd at the Capitol, but returned to the White House. I believe he didn’t anticipate or approve of his supporters damaging the Capitol as they did. His supporters did the damage, but he got the blame.
So Trump was impeached, and probably will be tried successfully by the Senate. Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats are happy, but Trump will be back and his supporters as well.
Once the people get a taste of Joe Biden’s anti-gun, anti-police, anti-fossil fuel, New Green Deal, higher taxes, and unemployment and illegal immigrants receiving free benefits, they’ll be looking for a change.
Yes, Trump will be back.
Charles B. Fairbank
Johnstown
