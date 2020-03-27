Months of Russian collusion allegations, investigations and millions of wasted dollars. The conclusion, no collusion.
Democrats move forward with an investigation of a phone call about nothing to initiate an unconstitutional impeachment inquiry. The verdict in the Senate, not guilty. And now we are enduring a pandemic and, according to Democrats and news media, who is responsible? Why Donald Trump, of course.
When the possible severity of COVID-19, coronavirus, was first learned of in this country the Democrats were busy worrying about John Bolton testifying, because getting Trump is all that matters to them.
On Jan. 31, while the impeachment farce was being conducted, the Trump administration instituted quarantines and restrictions in relation to China.
Of course, Trump was called racist, again. Over the entirety of his presidency, Trump has been regularly accused, without proof or reason, of being racist, sexist, homophobe, xenophobe, Nazi, Hitler, and any other names that the media think will help to tarnish him and any good thing he may do. Of course, you may never hear about the good things because they are not covered in the media.
The Chinese government is responsible for the extent to which the virus has progressed. One report indicates that if it had been forthcoming three weeks earlier, the effects of the virus may have been reduced as much as 90%.
This is the Wuhan Chinese virus, no matter how they want to dress it up, and calling it such is not racist.
August Gatto
Ebensburg
