On Aug. 6, 2016, I wrote “Government change forever by money,” and it was the Letter of the Week. Little did I know, four years later, what truths to come.
The amount of money spent was heavy in favor of Democrats, but none more than Joe Biden. This election was essentially decided by five or six billionaires.
The money spent on TV and newspaper, misinformation and censorship left many uninformed voters in the dark about Biden’s ties to China and other foreign governments. Information was available early in the campaign, but not covered by major news outlets. These stories were taken down by Twitter, Google and Facebook.
Do we really want to live in a country run by beliefs of the richest people in the world? In my opinion, they are paying to destroy America.
They say there is no evidence to show a corrupt election. One needs only to look at the money, the lies and censorship to see how the media affected the election. If no corruption was involved in the voting, why is there so much resistance to allow investigators to verify votes?
I’m for freedom, and you can’t tell me that Biden got millions more votes than Obama and expect me to drink that Kool-Aid.
The billionaires will rule the Bidens and the masses will pay. God save America.
Stan Carrier
Westmont
