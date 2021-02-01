The past two years the Pennsylvania Legislature, using biased rules, kept two bipartisan bills from a vote that would have ended district gerrymandering in Pennsylvania and United States voting districts. Because the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled against a number of Republican filings about the U.S. redistricting and the November election, the Pennsylvania Legislature is now trying to pass an amendment to the Pennsylvania Constitution that would give them the right to assign districts to appellate judges.
Judges, unlike legislators, are not expected to represent constituents. They should not be bound by geography, rather only by the law. Forming judicial districts would put justice in jeopardy as the judges would then be obligated to the legislators who draw those districts.
To become an amendment, a bill has to pass both houses in the Pennsylvania General Assembly two years in a row and then be voted upon by the people. Last year, such a bill was passed. On Jan. 13, HB38, asking for judicial gerrymandering, was passed out of committee with 13 Republican yes votes and 10 Democrats and two Republicans no votes.
There have been no public hearings, no expert testimony or transparency concerning HB38. Please call your state representatives and tell them to vote no on HB38. This bill has been criticized by the Pennsylvania Bar Association, AFL-CIO, ACLU and others. I hope judges and judicial experts weigh in on this topic to better inform the electorate before the May election.
Deanna Haddle
Johnstown
