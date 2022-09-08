Recession is defined as a period of economic decline during which trade and industrial activity are reduced identified as a fall in Gross Domestic Product in two consecutive quarters. It was minus 0.9% in the first quarter and minus 1.6% in the second quarter which meets the definition of a recession.
The Democrats don’t like the sound of that so they like to say we are not in a recession, but we are in a transition (whatever that means?). You certainly can’t get out of a recession by passing the misleading Inflation Reduction Act bill.
According to Gus Faucher, an economist, the Act won’t do much for inflation, but will have some major long-term affects reducing green house gas emissions and will likely reduce long-run energy production in southwestern Pennsylvania.
Inflation is the root cause of the recession due primarily from the attack on fossil fuels which causes everything to increase in cost. The inflation rate in June was 9.1% which is the highest rate in 40 years.
We would not be in this situation if the Biden administration had not reversed all of the energy policies that were in effect under the Trump administration.
Richard Mezyk
Upper Yoder
