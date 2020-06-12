The United States Postal Service has approximately 640,000 employees in the 50 states and is the single-largest employer of veterans. Our agency, essential workers, has seen more than 1,000 members test positive for COVID-19, another 9,000 quarantined, and the loss of more than 100 employees.
Congress has passed two bills with important paid-leave provisions related to the pandemic: Families First Coronavirus Response Act and Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
These paid-leave provisions have added massive expenditures to the USPS as well as the loss of mail volume.
Therefore, to both protect public health and to stabilize our economy, the administration and Congress need to enact provisions in the next stimulus bill that would make direct public-service appropriations to the USPS; authorize an emergency public-service appropriation for the outcome of the crisis; provide a mechanism to reimburse the Postal Service for the cost of the COVID-19-related leave, both sick leave and family medical leave; and remove the Federal Financing Bank’s discretion to impose operational changes and policy conditions on any of the Postal Service’s existing borrowing authorities.
These provisions in the next stimulus bill will go a long way in avoiding the negative circumstances of limiting mail delivery to patrons based on location and cost.
Joseph G. Antal
Ebensburg
