Why has The Tribune-Democrat become the outlet for a steady stream of anti-gun propaganda?
First, Bill Ketter gives vent to his presumption that the only thing standing in the way of new restrictions is a lack of political will in Congress. It’s apparently beyond Ketter’s imagination that there might exist facts and telling arguments against his proposals, namely that they infringe people’s fundamental rights and won’t work.
Then there are the slanted wire stories talking up pressure on Congress to do something about mass public shootings.
Of course, the one thing that might actually have a positive effect never gets on their to-do list, namely, rethinking “gun-free” zones (which are safe operating zones for killers) and encouraging more law-abiding citizens to carry concealed weapons for self-defense.
And now we have a lead editorial complaining that the federal government does not possess a computerized registry of every gun purchased by every American.
Registration has proven to be the stepping-stone to confiscation.
Gun owners, stay awake. We are always just one election and a couple of Supreme Court justices away from turning the Second Amendment into an ink blot.
Don’t own guns? Become aware that the same sort of (false) public-safety arguments for more gun restrictions are also being used to undermine other parts of the Bill of Rights, such as the Fourth Amendment’s prohibition on warrantless searches.
Space prevents debunking those arguments here. Nevertheless, the Bill of Rights stands together or falls together.
Allan Walstad
Johnstown
