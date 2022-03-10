I wanted to give a big shout-out to a local fire department. On Feb. 19, I found a cat on top of the abandoned house next to me.
When getting no response from anyone, I called the nonemergency number and they sent the fire department. These men came to the rescue.
In the middle of one of those horrible whiteout squalls, they rescued the poor stray cat.
My thanks and gratitude for our first responders continues to grow.
Debe Graffius
Johnstown
