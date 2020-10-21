The party of the people? Wall Street and other Big Money are lining up behind the Democratic Party.
There’s got to be a reason why the wealthy support the left. Besides the limousine liberals, Wall Street bankers are pouring in cash to the left because they like big returns. They love the kind of returns – quarterly profits – they get from big, multinational corporations.
Corporate stock gains are driven by keeping costs low. Since labor is a drag on any balance sheet, corporations work hard to keep labor costs down. That is accomplished by driving headcount down and by pushing manufacturing overseas to the lowest-cost countries.
Drive along Scalp Avenue and you can see a Big Money darling of the left that derives profits from bringing container loads of freight from cheap overseas producers. Their success is not about U.S. labor and U.S. manufacturing.
Many Big Money stars support a high minimum wage. Good for workers? Amazon, FedEx and others are eliminating as many costly employees as they can through automation. Warehouses are automated. They’re working on employee-free delivery systems: self-driving vehicles, drones, trains. While they tout higher wages for employees, they drive down labor costs through increasing automation, all while eliminating small business competition.
From which convenience store do you get your lunch? Do you give your order to a person? More automation is on the way, courtesy of Big Money Wall Street.
Big money to the Democrats. Great for Big Money. Bad for labor. Bad for us.
Bill Lehmann
Johnstown
